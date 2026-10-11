Dumb thieves snitch on themselves after trying to unlock a stolen phone (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 11, 2026 - A Kenyan has taken to social media to expose two suspects who stole his phone, claiming that they snitched on themselves while attempting to unlock the device.

In a post shared on X, he said the phone was stolen yesterday evening.

Luckily, he had installed an app called Cerberus, which tracks attempts to unlock the phone using a wrong password.

The app reportedly helped him obtain information after the suspected thieves tried to access the device.

He has since shared their photos online in a bid to identify them.

“Can you post for me these 2 on the timeline? They stole my phone yesterday evening. Uzuri I have an app called Cerberus that tracks any attempt to unlock the phone and the password is wrong,” he wrote.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.