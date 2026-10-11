Dumb thieves snitch on themselves after trying to unlock a stolen phone (PHOTOs)

Sunday, October 11, 2026 - A Kenyan has taken to social media to expose two suspects who stole his phone, claiming that they snitched on themselves while attempting to unlock the device.
In a post shared on X, he
said the phone was stolen yesterday evening.
Luckily, he had installed an
app called Cerberus, which tracks attempts to unlock the phone using a wrong
password.
The app reportedly helped him
obtain information after the suspected thieves tried to access the device.
He has since shared their
photos online in a bid to identify them.
“Can you post for me these 2 on the timeline? They stole my phone yesterday evening. Uzuri I have an app called Cerberus that tracks any attempt to unlock the phone and the password is wrong,” he wrote.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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