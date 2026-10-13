Huyu Atarudi Kwao Bila Kitu - A young Luo lady shares a video pampering her elderly mzungu lover





Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - A young Luo lady has sparked an online buzz after sharing a video of herself pampering her elderly Mzungu lover, a man who appears old enough to be her grandfather.

The lady seems to have swept the elderly man's heart despite their huge age gap, with the video attracting reactions from social media users.

Some netizens have speculated that the relationship could be transactional, while others have jokingly warned the elderly man to be extra careful lest he end up bankrupt while trying to impress his youthful lover.

Watch the video below.

A young Luo lady shares a video pampering her elderly Mzungu lover https://t.co/IaODn02v6B — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.