Huyu Atarudi Kwao Bila Kitu - A young Luo lady shares a video pampering her elderly mzungu lover

Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - A young Luo lady has sparked an online buzz after sharing a video of herself pampering her elderly Mzungu lover, a man who appears old enough to be her grandfather.
The lady seems to have swept the elderly man's
heart despite their huge age gap, with the video attracting reactions from
social media users.
Some netizens have speculated that the
relationship could be transactional, while others have jokingly warned the
elderly man to be extra careful lest he end up bankrupt while trying to impress
his youthful lover.
Watch the video below.
A young Luo lady shares a video pampering her elderly Mzungu lover https://t.co/IaODn02v6B— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 13, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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