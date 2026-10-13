“I am a single mother but my standards are still intact” - LUO lady lectures men trying to woo her! Shares a private message telling off a potential suitor







Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - Achieng has taken to social media to remind men that being a single mother does not mean a woman should lower her standards in relationships.

In a post addressed to male suitors approaching her, Achieng made it clear that motherhood had not taken away her self-respect, sense of worth, or expectations from a potential partner.

“Dear Male Strangers, I know I’m a single mother, but please, when approaching me, remember that my standards are still intact,” she wrote.

“Ni watoto tu nilizaa, sikupoteza my standards, self-respect, or sense of worth.”

She went on to insist that having children had not reduced what she deserved from a man, adding that the bare minimum is not enough for her.

According to Achieng, any man interested in approaching her must communicate properly, be intentional, show respect, and come correct.

“I’m a mother, yes, but I’m still the woman I was before I had children. Communicate properly,” she added.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.