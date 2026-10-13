“I am a single mother but my standards are still intact” - LUO lady lectures men trying to woo her! Shares a private message telling off a potential suitor

Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - Achieng has taken to social media to remind men that being a single mother does not mean a woman should lower her standards in relationships.
In a post addressed to male suitors approaching her, Achieng made it clear that motherhood had not taken
away her self-respect, sense of worth, or expectations from a potential partner.
“Dear Male Strangers, I know I’m a
single mother, but please, when approaching me, remember that my standards are
still intact,” she wrote.
“Ni watoto tu nilizaa, sikupoteza my
standards, self-respect, or sense of worth.”
She went on to insist that having
children had not reduced what she deserved from a man, adding that the bare
minimum is not enough for her.
According to Achieng, any man
interested in approaching her must communicate properly, be intentional, show
respect, and come correct.
“I’m a mother, yes, but I’m still
the woman I was before I had children. Communicate properly,” she added.
Check out her post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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