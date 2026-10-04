4K Video captures women hawking themselves like tomatoes at Mlolongo’s Matharau Street as RUTO’s economy bites - Hapa Bei Ni 150 Bob (WATCH)





Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - A local YouTuber toured the infamous Matharau Street in Mlolongo and secretly recorded a video showing women parading themselves as they look for men interested in quick paid encounters.

The women, most of whom are reportedly young single mothers, are seen approaching men, with some directing them to nearby mabati lodgings where charges can be as low as KSh150.

The video has sparked reactions online, with some viewers linking the situation to the harsh economic times facing Kenyans and the struggle to make ends meet.

Watch the full video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.