4K Video captures women hawking themselves like tomatoes at Mlolongo’s Matharau Street as RUTO’s economy bites - Hapa Bei Ni 150 Bob (WATCH)

Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - A local YouTuber toured the infamous Matharau Street in Mlolongo and secretly recorded a video showing women parading themselves as they look for men interested in quick paid encounters.
The
women, most of whom are reportedly young single mothers, are seen approaching
men, with some directing them to nearby mabati lodgings where charges can be as
low as KSh150.
The
video has sparked reactions online, with some viewers linking the situation to
the harsh economic times facing Kenyans and the struggle to make ends meet.
Watch
the full video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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