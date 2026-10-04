GACHAGUA reveals only role UHURU would play in the Opposition ahead of 2027 elections amid RUTO's attacks on the retired president

Sunday,
October 04, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader
Rigathi Gachagua has revealed the only role former President Uhuru Kenyatta
would play in the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 General Election, even
as President William Ruto continues to accuse the retired Head of State of
backing efforts to unseat him.
Speaking during a town hall engagement in Marlborough,
Massachusetts, on Saturday, October 3, Gachagua dismissed claims that Uhuru is
financing opposition activities, insisting that neither he nor his allies have
received any financial support from the former president.
“I have never seen a single shilling from Uhuru Kenyatta. In
fact, my guy was telling him today, ‘If you have some money, why don't you just
give it to us then?
“So that when you are accused, you are accused rightly,’”
Gachagua said.
The former deputy president also challenged Ruto to stop
targeting Uhuru, arguing that the retired president is no longer an active
political player.
“We have told President William Ruto, please stop attacking
former president Uhuru Kenyatta.
“And he has said he's not your competitor.
“Uhuru Kenyatta will not be on the ballot. He's retired. Why
are you bashing him?” Gachagua posed.
While maintaining that Uhuru has no political or financial
role in the opposition's campaign plans, Gachagua said the former president
could be called upon as an elder if coalition leaders fail to agree on a single
presidential candidate.
“The only role I will request Uhuru Kenyatta to play at the
right time, as my older brother, as our kinsman, is that if we are having
challenges when we are talking among ourselves and we need an elder to guide us
so that we do not fight each other very much, we will call him as an elder to
lead us,” he stated.
Gachagua further insisted that the opposition does not
require sponsorship to challenge Ruto, saying unity and voter goodwill, rather
than money, will determine the outcome of the 2027 elections.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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