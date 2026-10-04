GACHAGUA reveals only role UHURU would play in the Opposition ahead of 2027 elections amid RUTO's attacks on the retired president





Sunday, October 04, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has revealed the only role former President Uhuru Kenyatta would play in the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 General Election, even as President William Ruto continues to accuse the retired Head of State of backing efforts to unseat him.

Speaking during a town hall engagement in Marlborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, October 3, Gachagua dismissed claims that Uhuru is financing opposition activities, insisting that neither he nor his allies have received any financial support from the former president.

“I have never seen a single shilling from Uhuru Kenyatta. In fact, my guy was telling him today, ‘If you have some money, why don't you just give it to us then?

“So that when you are accused, you are accused rightly,’” Gachagua said.

The former deputy president also challenged Ruto to stop targeting Uhuru, arguing that the retired president is no longer an active political player.

“We have told President William Ruto, please stop attacking former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“And he has said he's not your competitor.

“Uhuru Kenyatta will not be on the ballot. He's retired. Why are you bashing him?” Gachagua posed.

While maintaining that Uhuru has no political or financial role in the opposition's campaign plans, Gachagua said the former president could be called upon as an elder if coalition leaders fail to agree on a single presidential candidate.

“The only role I will request Uhuru Kenyatta to play at the right time, as my older brother, as our kinsman, is that if we are having challenges when we are talking among ourselves and we need an elder to guide us so that we do not fight each other very much, we will call him as an elder to lead us,” he stated.

Gachagua further insisted that the opposition does not require sponsorship to challenge Ruto, saying unity and voter goodwill, rather than money, will determine the outcome of the 2027 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.