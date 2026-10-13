Former MP recounts late Dutch businessman TOB COHEN’s chilling warning before his body was found in septic tank - "If I'm found dead, tell them it is SARAH WAIRIMU"





Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - Former Gatundu North MP Patrick Muiruri has given chilling testimony in the murder trial of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen, telling the court that his longtime friend feared for his life and explicitly stated that his wife, Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

According to court proceedings highlighted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Muiruri, who said he had known Cohen for about 30 years, recounted a series of conversations and incidents that painted a picture of a troubled marriage in the months leading up to Cohen's disappearance and death.

Muiruri testified that tensions between the couple were evident during a wedding in December 2018, where they allegedly had a public disagreement.

He told the court that Wairimu reportedly told Cohen, "This is not your house," during the altercation.

The former legislator further revealed that on July 15, 2019, Cohen informed him of plans to divorce Wairimu.

According to Muiruri, the businessman cited alleged theft of property documents, misappropriation of company funds and longstanding marital problems as reasons for ending the marriage.

He said the situation escalated four days later when Cohen contacted him again and expressed fears about returning to his matrimonial home.

During what would become their final conversation, Cohen allegedly made a disturbing statement that has since become central to the prosecution's case.

"If anything bad happens to me, or I am found dead somewhere, tell them it is Sarah," Muiruri told the court while recalling Cohen's remarks.

The court also heard testimony from law firm clerk Mary Mutisya, who said Wairimu had sought assistance in conducting land searches and following up on the removal of a caveat linked to Cohen's property.

The hearing continues on October 14, 2026, as prosecutors press ahead with witness testimony surrounding the circumstances of Cohen's disappearance and death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.