PHOTOs! NIMO is enjoying life after being dumped by her ex-husband WATEBA, who accused her of cheating on him with a boda boda rider despite splashing over Ksh 5 million on their wedding

Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - A while back, a man identified as Wateba came out guns blazing and accused his estranged wife, Nimo, of engaging in an extramarital affair barely a year after their lavish wedding.

Wateba claimed he had spent more than KSh5 million on the wedding, only for their marriage to reportedly hit the rocks following allegations that Nimo had cheated on him with a boda boda rider.

The disgruntled man went on to express regret over the money he had spent on the wedding, saying he wished he had instead used it to buy a car or start a business.

But it appears Nimo has moved on from the highly publicised relationship saga.

A sneak peek into her social media accounts suggests she is embracing single life, sharing moments from her outings and vacations as she continues to enjoy herself.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.