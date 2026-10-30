DP KINDIKI’s photographer robbed of government equipment worth Ksh 3.7 million after being accosted by thugs in Lang’ata







Friday, October 30, 2026- A photographer attached to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s office was robbed of government equipment valued at approximately Ksh 3.7 million in Lang’ata after being accosted by thugs.

The victim, identified as Titus Kigen Cheboite, works in the Communication Department at the Deputy President’s Office.

According to the report, Cheboite was accosted by two young men at around 5:30 a.m. while walking from his residence at Nyayo Highrise Estate, Block H5, towards a nearby parking area where an official government vehicle was waiting.

The thugs reportedly pounced on him before making away with expensive equipment used in his official duties.

The stolen items included a laptop, four cameras and their respective lenses, personal effects and Ksh 1,600 in cash.

The stolen government equipment is valued at Ksh 3.7 million, dealing a major blow to the DP's communication team.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.