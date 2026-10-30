Man arrested for killing his wife and burying her in a shallow grave - His Burudian Shamba boy snitched on him (PHOTOs)







Friday, October 30, 2026 - Detectives in Isinya, Kajiado County, have arrested a man suspected of murdering his 34-year-old wife before burying her body in a shallow grave at their farm in Entarakuet in an attempt to conceal the crime.

The suspect, identified as Shon David Rabassa Kioko, was arrested following a shocking report by his farmhand, Ndayishimiye Deo, a Burundian national who claimed that his employer had murdered his wife, Farida Peter Sangka, before instructing him to help bury her body.

Acting on the report, detectives rushed to the farm, where they arrested Kioko and the farmhand as they began investigating the disturbing incident.

The scene was secured as detectives began the process of recovering the deceased's remains.

Her body was subsequently exhumed in the presence of a pathologist, Ministry of Health officials and police officers to facilitate forensic examination.

The remains were later transferred to Nairobi Funeral Home, where they are being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, Kioko and Deo remain in police custody as detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Farida's death and the attempt to conceal the crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.