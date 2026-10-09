Detectives raid a bedsitter in Isinya and arrest a child trafficker - Rescue 4 kids (PHOTOs)





Friday, October 9, 2026 - Detectives in Kajiado County have arrested a 62-year-old man suspected of child trafficking after intelligence led them to a bedsitter in Korompoi Trading Centre, Isinya, where they found him with four children.

The suspect, Enock Peterson Mwangi alias Mwamburi Mwandeme, was arrested after officers raided the room and found him in the company of four children aged 17, 16, five, and one year and four months.

The discovery prompted further investigations into the circumstances under which the children came to be in his custody.

A subsequent search of a house associated with the suspect in Mashuuru Township uncovered several items that raised more questions.

Among the items recovered were bags filled with children's clothes of different sizes, ranging from newborn to teenage wear, as well as baby shawls, blankets, a baby carrier and baby shoes.

Detectives also found several adult male clothes, ranging from sizes 34 to 54, neatly hung on hangers.

The search further yielded six mattresses, empty diaper carrier bags, duvets, pillows and assorted foodstuffs, among other items.

The suspect remains in custody as detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the children's presence with him.

The children have been placed under appropriate care and protection and are expected to undergo medical examinations as detectives piece together evidence.

The DCI has vowed to pursue all leads and ensure that anyone found culpable faces the full force of the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.