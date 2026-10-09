Nimejiongeza Dakika Nne - Aspiring MCA causes drama at a burial as he clashes with the sitting MCA! Blows nearly exchanged! Huyu Jamaa Aende Gym (VIDEO)

Friday, October 9, 2026 - Mourners witnessed a dramatic incident after an aspiring MCA clashed with the sitting MCA at a funeral ceremony, nearly turning violent.
It
all started after the sitting MCA told his rival that he should only speak for
one minute.
However,
the aspiring MCA defied the order and declared that he had added himself four minutes.
“I
have added myself four minutes,” he said before going on to make
a fiery speech, describing himself as a people's person and bragging about his
financial might.
He
accused the sitting MCA of taking bribes from the governor to avoid questioning
his leadership and urged locals to vote for him, saying he was the right leader
because the governor could not buy his silence due to his deep pockets.
The
two leaders nearly exchanged blows as the dramatic scene unfolded.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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