Nimejiongeza Dakika Nne - Aspiring MCA causes drama at a burial as he clashes with the sitting MCA! Blows nearly exchanged! Huyu Jamaa Aende Gym (VIDEO)





Friday, October 9, 2026 - Mourners witnessed a dramatic incident after an aspiring MCA clashed with the sitting MCA at a funeral ceremony, nearly turning violent.

It all started after the sitting MCA told his rival that he should only speak for one minute.

However, the aspiring MCA defied the order and declared that he had added himself four minutes.

“I have added myself four minutes,” he said before going on to make a fiery speech, describing himself as a people's person and bragging about his financial might.

He accused the sitting MCA of taking bribes from the governor to avoid questioning his leadership and urged locals to vote for him, saying he was the right leader because the governor could not buy his silence due to his deep pockets.

The two leaders nearly exchanged blows as the dramatic scene unfolded.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.