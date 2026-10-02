CCTV footage captures Mama Oliech Restaurant waitress trying to buy household items at Naivas Supermarket using a stolen mzungu’s bank card (VIDEO)





Friday, October 2, 2026 - Two Kenyan women working at a Nairobi restaurant have been arrested over allegations that they stole bank card details belonging to an American national and used them in an attempted shopping spree.

According to the woman’s account, she dined at Mama Oliech Restaurant before receiving a bank alert indicating that about $375 (KSh48,641) had been charged at a Naivas supermarket.

She disputed the transaction, prompting her bank to block the card.

She later reviewed transaction records and, with the help of CCTV footage from Naivas, traced the unauthorized transactions to two women who had served her earlier at the restaurant.

The women reportedly made smaller test transactions before attempting a larger purchase at Naivas.

The final transaction was declined, after which they abandoned the shopping and fled.

The restaurant owner subsequently tricked the two employees into reporting to work, where they were arrested.

They are being held at Kilimani Police Station as investigations continue.

Watch the footage.

Mama Oliech's waittress stole mzungu bank card and went on a shopping spree at Naivas supermarket with it only for the card to decline funds withdrawal💔😂. pic.twitter.com/OFB2VmJsbI — Eng.Kogi🔨 (@John63681549) October 1, 2026

An American national living in Kenya has accused a Kilimani restaurant of involvement in an alleged credit card scam.



She says she paid for her meal at the restaurant, but after getting home, her bank alerted her to suspicious activity on her card.



She claims some of the… pic.twitter.com/v1WVzBDCz5 — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) October 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.