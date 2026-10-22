A high-end phone stolen in Lang’ata by a motorbike-riding gang recovered in Kariobangi - A Kikuyu man arrested after the phone’s advanced security features gave him away





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Detectives from DCI Lang’ata have arrested a suspect linked to a violent robbery along Lang’ata Road and recovered a Samsung S24 Ultra stolen from a woman in broad daylight.

It all began near Luqman Petrol Station, opposite Uhuru Gardens, where the woman was walking when two men on a motorcycle, registration number KMHA 861F (Boxer), swooped in and confronted her.

The pillion passenger assaulted the woman before grabbing her expensive phone, after which the duo sped off towards Nyayo Stadium.

Detectives launched a trail of the suspects, with the chase ending in Kariobangi, where one suspect, identified as John Kamiti Nderitu, was cornered and arrested.

The stolen Samsung S24 Ultra was recovered alongside the motorcycle used in the robbery, which has since been detained as an exhibit to aid investigations.

The recovery comes after detectives tracked down the suspect, with the phone’s advanced security features reportedly helping in the investigation.

Meanwhile, detectives are hot on the trail of the second suspect, who remains at large, as the search for the remaining member of the gang continues.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.