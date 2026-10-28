Big Money Doesn’t Come Clean - Notorious and flashy Kisumu gangster WILLIS ONYANGO had bragged on social media before arrest! Now staring at a long-jail term (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - Detectives have arrested Willis Onyango, a suspect linked to a series of armed robberies and abductions in Kisumu town and its environs.
Willis was arrested alongside
his accomplice following a dramatic high-speed chase after detectives linked
them to the abduction and robbery of a woman who lost KSh 158,000.
According to reports, the
suspects used a hired Toyota Prado to lure women before carrying out their
robbery missions.
A sneak peek into Willis’s
social media accounts reveals a lavish lifestyle, with flashy outings and
displays of money.
In one of his posts, Willis
shared a photo of himself boarding a plane and captioned it, “Big money doesn’t
come clean and clean money doesn’t come big.”
Willis, who is expected to face charges relating to robbery with violence, could face a lengthy jail term if convicted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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