Big Money Doesn’t Come Clean - Notorious and flashy Kisumu gangster WILLIS ONYANGO had bragged on social media before arrest! Now staring at a long-jail term (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - Detectives have arrested Willis Onyango, a suspect linked to a series of armed robberies and abductions in Kisumu town and its environs.

Willis was arrested alongside his accomplice following a dramatic high-speed chase after detectives linked them to the abduction and robbery of a woman who lost KSh 158,000.

According to reports, the suspects used a hired Toyota Prado to lure women before carrying out their robbery missions.

A sneak peek into Willis’s social media accounts reveals a lavish lifestyle, with flashy outings and displays of money.

In one of his posts, Willis shared a photo of himself boarding a plane and captioned it, “Big money doesn’t come clean and clean money doesn’t come big.”

Willis, who is expected to face charges relating to robbery with violence, could face a lengthy jail term if convicted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST