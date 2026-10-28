This Simp Will See Dust - Netizens react to a trending video of a Kisii man who fainted after making sweet promises and vows to his newlywed wife during a church wedding (VIDEO)


Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - A young Kisii man said to be a church youth leader is trending online after he fainted moments after making sweet promises and vows to his newlywed wife during their church wedding.

In the video making rounds on social media, the man is seen passionately making lifelong commitments to his bride before God and the congregation as guests cheer them on.

He prays to God that nothing will ever separate them and vows that he will cherish his wife forever.

However, the unexpected happened when the groom suddenly fainted shortly after making the emotional vows, leaving those present stunned.

The video has sparked mixed reactions, with many netizens labelling him a simp and jokingly predicting that his marriage will end in tears despite the sweet promises he made at the altar.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments