UAE honours 2 Kenyan cabin crew after their remarkable courage helped save lives during Flydubai mid-air attack (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - The UAE has honoured two Kenyan cabin crew members for their extraordinary bravery helped avert a potential disaster aboard a Flydubai flight that was rocked by a dramatic mid-air attack.

David Kimotho and John Muchina were awarded the prestigious First Class Order of Zayed II, one of the United Arab Emirates' highest civilian honours, for their heroic actions during an in-flight emergency that unfolded aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 on September 30.

The award was conferred by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during a high-profile ceremony attended by senior government officials.

The two Kenyans found themselves on the front line when a serious cockpit security incident erupted aboard the Boeing 737 MAX, which was carrying more than 170 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

According to reports, a 29-year-old Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar with an emergency axe inside the cockpit, leaving him with severe head and hand injuries.

As the aircraft entered a dangerous descent, panic threatened to spread among passengers.

Amid the chaos, Kimotho and Muchina rushed to assist the injured captain, assessed his condition, and worked tirelessly to reassure frightened passengers while efforts were underway to contain the situation.

Audio recorded during the ordeal captured the Kenyan crew communicating in Swahili as they coordinated emergency response efforts.

With assistance from an off-duty Flydubai pilot, fellow crew members, passengers and a doctor on board, the suspect was eventually restrained, and the wounded captain received medical attention.

The aircraft was safely diverted to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, where it landed without further incident.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.