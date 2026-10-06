Club host CIGGIE JOHNSON opens up on cruel online mockery after DNA test showed he is not biological father of child he has raised for 12 years - “People are texting me crazy things”







Tuesday, October 06, 2026 - Club host and content creator Ciggie Johnson has opened up about harsh messages he has received from Kenyans after revealing that DNA results showed the child he had raised for 12 years was not his biological daughter.

Speaking during an interview, Ciggie said the revelation had exposed him to online ridicule, with some people turning his painful experience into an opportunity to mock him.

“People ended up being right. I’m the loser in this situation. People are texting me really nasty things,” he said.

Ciggie said some messages went beyond criticism, with netizens questioning how he handled the child after learning about the DNA results.

“Ati if I was you, ningelenga huyo mtoto, singepost, then I wait for the child to reach 18 years nimwoe,” he said, recounting one disturbing message.

He expressed disbelief at comments that appeared to drag the child into a situation she had no control over.

“People are texting me crazy things. People have just created a section only for a child,” Ciggie said.

Despite the shocking paternity revelation, Ciggie maintained that his feelings towards the child had not changed.

He described her positively and made it clear that he did not blame her for the circumstances surrounding the DNA results.

“That child is amazing and nice. I really wish she was mine,” he said.

A recorded phone conversation between him and the child’s mother was later shared online, with the mother confirming that the results were negative.



