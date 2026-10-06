“Dereva Ni Wa DG Mchana, Usiku Ni Wetu”-Women mock Governor KAHIGA after he accused his Deputy’s driver of using county vehicle to ferry Slay Queens at night! Share a video having fun with him







Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - Not long ago, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga came out guns blazing and alleged that his deputy’s driver was misusing one of the county’s official vehicles.

Speaking at a function, Kahiga alleged that he had trailed his deputy’s driver at night and spotted him picking up different women and dropping them off using the county vehicle.

A group of women has now shared a video appearing to mock Governor Kahiga following his remarks.

The women were seen in the company of the deputy governor’s driver and cheekily said, “Dereva Ni Wa DG Mchana, Usiku Ni Wetu.”

The video has since sparked reactions on social media, with the women appearing to make fun of the allegations surrounding the driver’s alleged activities at night.



