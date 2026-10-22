Wananuka Uzee! A 40-year-old Kenyan LADY says she can’t date men her age - Prefers Gen-Zs like BETTY KYALO (VIDEO)





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - A 40-year-old Kenyan lady has caused a stir online after confessing that she prefers dating younger men, taking a swipe at men her age whom she claims are no longer attractive to her.

In a video shared on her social media platforms, the woman did not mince her words as she explained why she cannot see herself dating men in their 40s.

“I cannot stand men my age. Nasikia wakinuka guka,” she said, suggesting that men her age smell like old men.

The outspoken lady made it clear that she is more attracted to younger men, particularly those from Generation Z, rather than men in her age bracket.

However, she admitted that her biggest challenge is financial, saying she is not financially stable enough to meet the needs and expectations of the younger men she prefers dating.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.