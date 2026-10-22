No Remorse! The man who killed his wife and sent a video to her family appeared unbothered in court - He was even mocking the family through gestures (WATCH)





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Nelson Ambia, the man arrested after killing his wife and later sending a video showing her lifeless body to her family, appeared before the Milimani Law Courts, where he was seen mocking the victim’s family.

Despite facing serious criminal charges, Ambia appeared unbothered as he made hand gestures towards his late wife’s family, with footage capturing what appeared to be mocking behaviour.

The court ordered that he be detained for 14 days to allow detectives more time to conduct investigations and gather evidence before the matter proceeds.

According to a source, Ambia was an aspiring gang leader in Dandora.

Watch the video taken when he appeared in court.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.