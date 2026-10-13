Alinipeleka Juu Ya Kaburi Akanikula at Gunpoint - Nairobi LADY who used to sell MECHI narrates her chilling encounter with a client! This job is risky (VIDEO)





Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - A Nairobi lady has recounted a chilling encounter with a man she had met for a paid encounter, only for the situation to take a frightening turn.

According to the lady, who previously earned a living by selling “mechi”, their initial plan was to go to the man's house in Lang’ata.

However, she claims that along the way, the man drove her to the nearby Lang’ata Cemetery, where he threatened her with a gun and did the unthinkable to her.

The man reportedly abandoned her at the cemetery in the middle of the night.

The lady has since turned her life around and recently appeared on a podcast, where she opened up about some of the challenges and risky encounters she experienced while in that line of work.

Watch the video below.

Nairobi LADY who used to sell MECHI narrates chilling encounter with a client! https://t.co/CG8CeTWqex — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.