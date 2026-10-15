A video of yoghurt being prepared in unhygienic conditions sparks health concerns - Mnakunywa Uchafu (WATCH)





Friday, October 16, 2026 - Health concerns have been raised after a video emerged showing yoghurt being prepared and packaged under unhygienic conditions, sparking fears about the safety of some products being sold to unsuspecting consumers.

In the video, two young men are seen preparing yoghurt inside what appears to be a residential house before packing it for distribution, with questions being raised about the hygiene standards observed during the process.

The footage has triggered concerns about food safety, particularly at a time when the market is flooded with different yoghurt brands, some of which consumers may struggle to verify.

Dairy products require proper handling, clean preparation facilities and appropriate storage to prevent contamination that could expose consumers to foodborne illnesses.

The video has renewed calls for relevant authorities to intensify inspections and ensure that businesses producing and selling yoghurt comply with the required food safety standards.

Consumers are urged to exercise caution when purchasing dairy products and check whether the products are properly labelled and approved by the relevant authorities.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.