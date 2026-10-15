Meet NELISSA, Marakwet East MP DAVID KANGOGO’s Side Chick turned baby mama - He reportedly bought her a Kilimani apartment after welcoming twins! She is a widow (PHOTOs)

Thursday, October 15, 2026 - Marakwet East Member of Parliament David Kangogo Bowen is reportedly dating a widow identified as Nelissa, with claims emerging that the two recently welcomed twins.
According to reports, Nelissa
started out as the MP’s side chick before their relationship resulted in a
pregnancy.
The MP is said to be spoiling
her with lavish gifts, including a brand-new Subaru Forester and an apartment
in the upmarket Kilimani area of Nairobi, following the reported arrival of
their twins.
Kangogo tied the knot with his wife, Judy, six years ago in a colourful wedding ceremony attended by prominent Rift Valley leaders, among them Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and MP Oscar Sudi.
However, the latest claims
have sparked speculation about the MP’s relationship status and whether he
could be considering embracing polygamy.
If the reports are anything
to go by, it remains to be seen whether Nelissa could eventually become another
wife.
Below are photos of Nelissa.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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