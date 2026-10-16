High-end Instagram slay queen IMANI FAY spotted with an elderly Arab man in Dubai - Wasichana Wanauza Hii Kitu! A sneak peek into her lavish lifestyle (PHOTOs)

Friday, October 16, 2026 - Flashy Instagram slay queen Imani Fay has found herself at the centre of online speculation over how she finances the lavish lifestyle she frequently flaunts on social media.
According to a source, Imani
was recently spotted in Dubai in the company of an elderly Arab man, who is
alleged to be among the wealthy men sponsoring her luxurious lifestyle.
The same source claims that
Imani is also romantically involved with an older white man who reportedly
finances some of her overseas vacation trips.
A sneak peek into her
Instagram account reveals a glamorous lifestyle, with the social media
personality frequently sharing photos from foreign destinations and showcasing
her travels and other high-end experiences.
Her flashy lifestyle has left
some of her followers wondering how she manages to maintain such an expensive
way of life.
Meanwhile, her social media presence continues to attract attention, with her travel photos and luxurious experiences keeping followers curious about her lifestyle.
See photos.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
1 Comments
Siyo sabuni ati itaisha. Let them exchange their services with mura when still young and beautiful/desirable. But let them invest in the future when times are mwecheche. Beauty fades as was informed by Stella, a beautiful Malawian lass. Then customers also fade.ReplyDelete