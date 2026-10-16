High-end Instagram slay queen IMANI FAY spotted with an elderly Arab man in Dubai - Wasichana Wanauza Hii Kitu! A sneak peek into her lavish lifestyle (PHOTOs)







Friday, October 16, 2026 - Flashy Instagram slay queen Imani Fay has found herself at the centre of online speculation over how she finances the lavish lifestyle she frequently flaunts on social media.

According to a source, Imani was recently spotted in Dubai in the company of an elderly Arab man, who is alleged to be among the wealthy men sponsoring her luxurious lifestyle.

The same source claims that Imani is also romantically involved with an older white man who reportedly finances some of her overseas vacation trips.

A sneak peek into her Instagram account reveals a glamorous lifestyle, with the social media personality frequently sharing photos from foreign destinations and showcasing her travels and other high-end experiences.

Her flashy lifestyle has left some of her followers wondering how she manages to maintain such an expensive way of life.

Meanwhile, her social media presence continues to attract attention, with her travel photos and luxurious experiences keeping followers curious about her lifestyle.





See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.