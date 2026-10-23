A second suspect smoked out of a city slum after being captured in a viral video attacking and robbing a Mzungu man in Parklands in broad-daylight - Detectives acted fast





Friday, October 23, 2026 - Detectives have tightened the noose around the gang linked to the brazen Parklands robbery, arresting a second suspect in a meticulously planned intelligence-led operation in Deep Sea slums, Parklands-Highridge.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akolo, alias Murife, was arrested after intelligence linked him to the violent robbery captured in a viral video showing a mzungu being attacked and robbed of his valuables in broad daylight.

The latest arrest marks a further breakthrough in the ongoing investigations, following the earlier arrest of another suspect in connection with the robbery.

With two suspects now in custody, detectives are closing in on the remaining accomplice, who is still at large.

Akolo remains in custody as detectives finalise his processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reiterated its commitment to hunting down criminals, dismantling criminal networks and bringing all those who threaten public safety to justice.



