Figure Ya Chupa! A Gen-Z teacher shares a video goofing around in class! Men go wild





Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - A little-known Gen-Z teacher has turned into a social media sensation after sharing a video goofing around in the classroom.

She was wearing a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her curvy physique, leaving many men admiring her looks.

However, some questioned whether it was the right outfit for a classroom setting, while others went as far as suggesting that she might be getting special favours from the school head.

Watch the video.

Gen-Z teacher's outfit sparks reactions https://t.co/hZTyNIZ7uC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.



