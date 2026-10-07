Figure Ya Chupa! A Gen-Z teacher shares a video goofing around in class! Men go wild

Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - A little-known Gen-Z teacher has turned into a social media sensation after sharing a video goofing around in the classroom.
She was wearing a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her
curvy physique, leaving many men admiring her looks.
However, some questioned whether it was the right outfit for
a classroom setting, while others went as far as suggesting that she might be
getting special favours from the school head.
Watch the video.
Gen-Z teacher's outfit sparks reactions https://t.co/hZTyNIZ7uC— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments