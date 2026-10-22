Huyu Ni Nguo Anauza Kweli - VIDEO of a well-endowed lady marketing her boutique business sparks reactions! See NYASH





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - A well-endowed lady who runs a boutique has left social media users talking after posting a video marketing her business.

In the video, the lady is seen rocking a figure-hugging outfit that flaunts her curvy physique as she displays some of the items available in her shop.

However, her marketing tactics have sparked an online buzz, with some social media users questioning whether she was promoting her clothes or drawing attention to herself.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.