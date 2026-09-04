“You don’t even know what the kids have been eating for the last 6 months”- MORARA KEBASO’s estranged wife MERCY publicly calls him out after he confirmed relationship with new catch, PAULINE





Friday, September 4, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after Morara Kebaso’s estranged wife, Mercy, publicly called him out shortly after he addressed speculation surrounding his relationship with Pauline.

While Morara initially spoke respectfully about Mercy and appeared to suggest that they are still together, she revealed that the two had parted ways six months ago.

Mercy said she had initially chosen to keep the matter private out of respect but decided to speak publicly after the issue was brought to social media.

“For the past six months, I have chosen to be the bigger person and keep this matter private out of respect for everyone involved. However, since you have decided to bring it to social media and put it in my face, then let’s address it openly,” Mercy said.

She accused Morara of playing the victim and questioned his moral authority to speak about their children, claiming that he did not know what they had been eating for the past six months.

“Where do you get the moral authority to mention kids that you have no idea what they’ve been eating for the last six months?” she posed.

Mercy further alleged that Morara had disrespected her privately, saying she had hoped that the matter would remain private.

“You’ve disrespected me in private. I thought you would just keep the disrespect private,” she stated.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.