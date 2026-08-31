Amelala Hadi Kwa Bedroom Yake - AKOTHEE's sister CEBBIE KOKS accused of tormenting Alego Usonga MP SAMUEL ATANDI’s wife, SALLY





Monday, August 31, 2026 - Akothee's younger sister, Cebbie Koks, has been accused of disrespecting the wife of Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi.

According to a source, Cebbie has disrespected Atandi's wife, Sally, to an extent that she has been accessing her matrimonial bedroom.

Sally is said to have confronted Cebbie while breathing fire and called her out for meddling in her marriage.

Rumours of Cebbie having an extra-marital affair with the popular MP have been making rounds for quite some time.

He is even said to have gifted her a car.

Cebbie was previously in a hyped marriage with lawyer Steve Ogolla, which crumbled after two years.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.