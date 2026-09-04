Mali Safi - Meet MORARA KEBASO’s new curvy wife PAULINE as he confirms he has added a second wife (VIDEOs)





Friday, September 4, 2026 - Outspoken politician and activist Morara Kebaso has broken his silence following speculation on social media about his love life.

Taking to his X account, Morara said he had previously preferred not to discuss his family publicly but had been forced to speak after learning that unverified reports could easily gain traction online.

“I will not want to discuss my family on social media. But I have also learnt from previous experiences that Kenyan social media is like a mob.

"Therefore, when you don’t say anything, something will be said for you, and people will believe it,” he said.

Morara appeared to rubbish claims that he had dumped his long-time wife, Mercy, the mother of his three children.

He said Mercy had earned the respect and honour of the family and urged the public to allow her to enjoy that position without being dragged into social media speculation.

“Mercy has earned her place of high respect as the mother of three children. Let her enjoy that respect and honour from all of us,” Morara stated.

Turning to Pauline, his alleged new wife, Morara expressed his support for her, saying he believed she was doing a great job.

“As for Pauline, I think she is doing a great job. 100% support. Maintain what needs to be maintained, fix what needs to be fixed, ignore what needs to be ignored.

"Be fruitful. Tusonge mbele,” he said.

Pauline previously went public about her relationship with Morara on TikTok, where she posted videos goofing around with him.

Meet MORARA KEBASO’s new curvy wife, PAULINE, as he confirms he has added a second wife. pic.twitter.com/IDUlVzGnGd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.