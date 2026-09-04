MORARA KEBASO exposes his estranged wife MERCY - Moved their kids to an International School while he was on a business trip in China and sued him in court to pay school fees

Friday, September 4, 2026 - Youthful politician and activist Morara Kebaso has opened up about his marital struggles, accusing his estranged wife, Mercy, of trying to play the victim on social media and portray him as an absentee father.
In a long
Facebook post, Morara claimed that Mercy moved their children from Rophine
School, where he said he was paying Ksh120,000 per term for his two children,
to Woodcreek International School, where he pays about Ksh1 million.
Morara
said he opposed his wife’s decision to move the children to the expensive
school, but she went ahead and enrolled them.
“I
protest this move. Not because of the cost but because of the values taught in
international schools,” he said.
Morara
further claimed that Mercy later took him to court in an attempt to compel him
to pay the school fees.
He said
the matter is still before the court and that he is awaiting the verdict.
Read his full post below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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