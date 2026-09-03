Wanauza Huko Downtown - Hardcore LADIES who sell “MECHI” along Kirinyaga Road market themselves online (VIDEO)

Thursday, September 3, 2026 - Two ladies who parade themselves along the busy Kirinyaga Road selling "mechi" in broad daylight have left tongues wagging after marketing themselves online.
The hardcore ladies, who appear to be abusing
drugs and alcohol, proudly marketed their hustle and the services they offer in
a video that has since gone viral.
In the clip, they openly speak about their
trade along the bustling downtown street, showing no shame as they detail what
they do for a living.
Their boldness has sparked mixed reactions
from Kenyans online, with some condemning their lifestyle while others admiring
their confidence in a tough economy.
Watch the video.
Wanauza Huko Downtown pic.twitter.com/k68SlUYeNa— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 3, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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