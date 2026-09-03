Is this professional? A nosy patient shares a photo of a female nurse and male doctor at Equity Afya Fedha Branch

Thursday, September 3, 2026 - A nosy patient secretly photographed a female nurse and a male doctor at the Equity Afya Fedha branch and raised concerns about boundaries and work ethic.
An X user shared the photo and posed: "Hello @EquityAfya, is this professionally allowed 🤔?
"Your nurses and doctors doing this at your branch in Fedha, Tassia, Embakasi?
"Where is the boundary and ethics at work?
"What do you think, Kenyans – is this really right, that distance and body language?
"The smile from the doctor? A concerned
patient took a photo of them yesterday."
See the trending photo below and drop a comment.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
1 Comments
The Nurse is literary looking at the "meat" trying to imagine the will be experience😁😁ReplyDelete