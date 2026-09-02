DRAMA as Kalenjin man is busted having MECHI with his cousin’s wife, beaten up and his face disfigured - Bibi Ya Wenyewe Ni Sumu (VIDEO)





Thursday, September 3, 2026 - A Kalenjin man identified as Hillary is trending after he was caught red-handed having “mechi” with his cousin’s wife at her matrimonial home.

The incident was recorded on video and later shared on social media.

Hillary sneaked into his cousin’s home when he was away to have a good time with his wife, unaware that he was being trailed.

His cousin reportedly stormed into the house and caught them off guard, leading to a violent confrontation.

In the video, Hillary is seen pleading for mercy after being beaten up.

His face appeared disfigured following the heavy beating.

Watch the video.

DRAMA as Kalenjin man is busted having MECHI with his cousin’s wife! pic.twitter.com/sfiHn6kX46 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.