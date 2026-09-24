VIDEO!!A 21-year-old 4th year JKUAT student captured on camera showing off his luxurious apartment and bragging about owning 3 posh cars exposed as a scammer - A victim speaks out





Thursday, September 24, 2026 - A 21-year-old fourth-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) left many people admiring his lavish lifestyle after he flaunted his luxurious apartment and revealed that he owns three high-end vehicles.

Speaking to an upcoming content creator, the man said he pays Ksh 55,000 for a two-bedroom apartment in Lower Kabete.

Before moving to Lower Kabete, he was living in Kileleshwa.

He also bragged about owning a BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and an Audi, despite his young age.

Asked about his source of income, he claimed that he was a crypto trader.

However, it is now emerging that he is involved in scamming.

Two victims have claimed that he conned them.

One of the victims claimed he lost Ksh 22,000 after falling into the trap.

“Jamaa aliniuzia account ya chat moderation, ikakunywa maji even before I started working on it. My 22k ikakunywa maji hivyo,” the victim said.

Below is a video of the flashy student and alleged scammer.

21-year-old fourth-year JKUAT student captured on camera showing off his luxurious apartment and bragging about owning 3 posh cars, exposed as a scammer pic.twitter.com/OEfX7K94gH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.