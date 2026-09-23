Utavunja Motorbike - Netizens raise concern over popular content creator KABUDA’s health after he was spotted on a boda boda! This weight is too much (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - Popular content creator and social media influencer, Kabuda, is trending after a nosy fan captured him on a boda boda and shared the video online, sparking widespread concern and discussion about his weight.

Kabuda, who is visibly overweight, appeared to struggle to fit comfortably on the boda boda’s seat as the rider ferried him to his destination.

While some social media users poked fun at the video, others expressed concern about his weight and urged him to take his health seriously.

Watch the video.

Kabuda spotted going to harsh grill to feast on platter pic.twitter.com/Bzlg0qbrIt — Kash Bior (@kash_Bior) September 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.