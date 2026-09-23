Shocking video shows a reckless Nganya driver swerving dangerously while pulling the infamous Manyoka stunts in Nairobi CBD - This is too much now (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - Social media users have raised concern over the growing culture of “Nganya” drivers pulling crazy stunts on roads around the city, posing a danger to other road users.

A video circulating on social media shows one of the Nganya drivers speeding and swerving dangerously as he pulled the stunts in Nairobi CBD.

Youthful passengers were seen hanging on the windows as the driver performed the stunts.

Some of the people seated along the pavement were forced to scamper to safety as the vehicle swerved dangerously, narrowly avoiding toppling over.

The reckless stunt has sparked concern among social media users, with some calling for action against drivers who endanger other road users.

Watch the video.



