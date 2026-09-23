Stingy Kenyan man shows the money he has saved by denying women money - Every time a woman asks him for money, he turns her down and saves exact amount on Mshwari





Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - A Kenyan man has shared how he has managed to save a substantial amount of money by turning down requests for financial help from women.

The man revealed that he made a simple rule for himself: whenever a woman randomly asks him for money, instead of sending it to her, he puts the exact amount into his M-Shwari Lock Savings account and blocks her.

“I wanted to see what would happen if I turned every unnecessary request into savings instead. Well, this is where that little experiment has taken me so far,” he said.

He added that he is no longer easily swayed by romantic advances, joking that no love bait will work on him.

“No love bait will work on me. Si mnaona sikukufa?” he said.

The man also noted that life can go on without alcohol and women, although he admitted that he still has a soft spot for gambling.

“Life can go on bila pombe na wanawake, hapo kwa kamari kidogo mtanisamehe,” he added.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.