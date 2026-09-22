TASH in trouble as KANYARI stops paying school fees for his kids at Woodcreek International School - Has arrears of Ksh 1 Million and wants to transfer them to a cheaper school







Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari has reportedly stopped paying school fees for his two kids at Woodcreek International School following a push and pull with their stepfather, Tash.

According to popular Kikuyu blogger Githaiga Wa Chai, Kanyari withdrew financial support for his children following disagreements with Tash, leaving him to shoulder the burden.

Tash is said to be struggling financially and is reportedly contemplating transferring the children to a cheaper school.

So far, he is said to have arrears of Ksh 1 million.

Last semester’s school fees were reportedly paid by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who promised to sponsor Betty Bayo’s children following her demise.

Kanyari’s dispute with Tash started after the death of his ex-wife.

He wanted Tash to hand over the children to him, but Tash refused, leading to an ugly social media drama.

Check out Githaiga’s post on the ongoing drama between Kanyari and Tash.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.