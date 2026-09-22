Shameless young Kenyan men thirst over Kamba woman ANGELINA MUMBUA, who is old enough to be their mother - See trending PHOTO and comments





Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - A little-known Kamba woman identified as Angelina Mumbua has become a social media sensation after her selfie went viral.

It all started after Mumbua, who appears to be in her 50s, innocently posted the photo on her Facebook account.

Young men flooded her comment section with cheeky remarks, with some openly admiring her looks and shooting their shot.

The comments quickly attracted attention and made Mumbua trend across social media.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST.