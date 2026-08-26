Leaked email of the late KCB Head of Data Protection ROSEMARY KIMWATU complaining of bullying by her boss, FAITH BASIYE - Email confirms FAITH had an affair with ROSEMARY’s estranged husband KEVIN MIGWE





Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - The late Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Head of Data Protection, Rosemary Kimwatu, had lodged a formal complaint against her boss, Faith Basiye, the Group Chief Risk Officer, accusing her of bullying.

In an email sent to HR in May this year, Rosemary claimed that Faith had bullied her at work and described her as a narcissist.

In the same email, Rosemary alleged that she had left an abusive marriage and accused Faith of conspiring with her estranged husband, Kevin Migwe, in an attempt to have her admitted to a mental health facility.

She further alleged that both Kevin and Faith were narcissists and claimed they were working together to frustrate her.

Sources reveal that besides bullying her at work, Faith also had an affair with Rosemary’s husband.

See the leaked email below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.