Suspected goons share a video chewing Miraa at State House - The House on The Hill has lost its prestige (LOOK)





Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - A group of young men suspected to be goons affiliated with a broad-based government politician has shared a video of themselves chewing miraa during a visit to State House.

It is believed that they had been mobilized to attend an empowerment programme at State House as part of Ruto’s campaign strategy ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In the video, the Sheng-speaking group is seen seated comfortably and filming themselves while chewing miraa inside the premises.

The video has sparked an online buzz, with many Kenyans claiming that State House has lost its prestige, with every Tom, Dick and Harry now accessing the once highly respected premises.

Watch the video.



