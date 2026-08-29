Deceased KCB Bank Senior Executive ROSEMARY KIMWATU didn’t include her husband as next of kin - Leaked document shows! It appears she hated that man





Saturday, August 29, 2026 - It has emerged that the late Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Head of Data Protection, Rosemary Kimwatu, did not include her husband as her next of kin.

A letter from her employer shows that she listed her sister, Judy Koech, and son, Charles Migwe Kimwatu, as her next of kin.

Her estranged husband, Kevin Migwe Kimwatu, was not included on the list.

This comes even as Kevin moved to court, seeking to stop her burial at her parents’ home in Kericho County.

Kimwatu told the court that his wish was to bury his wife at their ancestral home located in Matasia within Ngong Sub-County, Kajiado County, adding that it is the rightful place where she should be interred.

He argues that Rosemary’s parents and sister have locked him out of all burial plans and arrangements and are set to bury her at their home in Kericho.

The revelations have added another twist to the ongoing dispute surrounding Rosemary’s burial arrangements.

However, Rosemary was buried yesterday after Kevin reportedly failed to serve her family with a court order that had stopped the burial over a dispute concerning her next of kin details.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.