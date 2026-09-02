A young Kenyan lady captured on camera welcoming her elderly mzungu lover at JKIA - She was over the moon! The enemy is poverty (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 2, 2026 - A young Kenyan lady was over the moon as she welcomed her elderly mzungu lover at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
In a video shared online, the lady is seen running towards
her lover after he exited the arrivals section at JKIA.
She jumped onto him and hugged him tightly, leaving other
travellers stunned.
The video has since sparked an online buzz, with many social
media users saying the lady was simply chasing a soft life.
Watch the video.
The enemy is poverty, na goal ni kufika majuu. Wasichana watatuonyesha maneno 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jsuaRUzXu9— Karani🇰🇪🇨🇦 (@Weyne_west) September 1, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments