Soft Life! Nairobi baddie flaunts her iPhone 18 Prox Max, days after it was launched - She is barely 25 (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - A high-end Nairobi baddie has sparked buzz after sharing a video flaunting an iPhone 18 Pro Max, just days after it was officially released to the market.

The pretty lady, who is barely 25 and appears to be living the soft life, posted the video soon after gifting herself the phone, leaving many questioning the source of her money at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet, with some barely affording one meal a day.

Some even speculated that she could be using her beauty to attract wealthy men who fund her lavish lifestyle.

Watch the video and some of the comments from social media users.







