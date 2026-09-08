A well-endowed woman breaks necks in church during a praise and worship session - Is this the right outfit for church? See NYASH (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - A little-known woman has turned into a social media sensation after being captured on camera dancing in church during a praise and worship session, with her outfit attracting attention online.

She was rocking a short black dress that flaunted her curvy figure, leaving some male congregants ogling.

The woman appeared overhyped as she enjoyed the church service, but it’s her outfit that has left many social media users talking.

Is this the right outfit for church?

Watch the video.



