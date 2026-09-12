Single mother’s son, ALEX KAMAU MUTHONI, arrested for terrorizing Ruiru residents with a pistol as police carry out operations in Ruiru and Dandora (PHOTOs)





Saturday, September 12, 2026 - Police operations in Ruiru and Dandora have resulted in the recovery of two firearms, with suspected criminals brought under the long arm of the law.

In Ruiru, officers on patrol along Agape–Gikumari Road spotted a group of young men gathered at a road junction in the darkness.

When the officers challenged them, the group became aggressive before scattering in different directions.

However, one suspect did not get far as officers managed to apprehend Alex Kamau Muthoni.

A quick search led to the recovery of a Weihrauch HW7 eight-shot revolver pistol from his possession.

The firearm was secured and booked as an exhibit, while Muthoni was escorted to the police station as detectives launched investigations to establish how he came to be in possession of the weapon and identify other suspects.

Meanwhile, in Dandora, an armed gang that had been terrorizing members of the public along Councillor Opundo Road met its match after an alert from members of the public sent police officers into action.

Officers from Dandora Police Station raced to the scene and encountered three male suspects.

The suspects drew their firearms and opened fire at the officers, prompting them to return fire.

During the ensuing gun battle, one of the suspects was fatally wounded in the chest, while his accomplices fled towards the railway line.

An Ekol Mini Special pistol, with no visible serial number but bearing the initials “Gaza,” was recovered at the scene.

Three mobile phones and an identification card were also recovered.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) detectives processed the scene before the body was taken to the City Mortuary, pending identification and post-mortem examination.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.