A heavily intoxicated Kenyan LADY embarrasses herself in public - Kwa Kweli Pombe Sio Supu (VIDEO)





Friday, September 11, 2026 - A heavily intoxicated Kenyan lady caused a public scene in one of the city estates after struggling to walk following heavy drinking.

In the video, the lady is seen staggering and eventually falling on the tarmac as passersby watch from a distance.

A well‑wisher was captured on camera attempting to pull her off the tarmac to prevent her from being hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The video comes at a time when alcoholism has become a menace in the country, with many youths falling into alcoholism amid rising cases of counterfeit liquor.

Watch the video.



