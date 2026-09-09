Pulpit Bandit! Pastor ONESMUS MWENDWA of JCC church arrested for preying on a Form Three girl - His womanizing habits exposed







Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - Rogue preacher Onesmus Mwendwa, of JCC Mutyambua Kavuthu church, is currently in police custody following his arrest for preying on a Form Three girl.

According to reports, the teenager, a student at Kyumbuni Secondary School, had gone to clean the church when the pastor took advantage of her.

It is said that he forced himself on her during the incident, leaving her deeply traumatized.

She later informed her parents, which led to the pastor’s arrest.

As more details emerge, Pastor Onesmus is being painted as a notorious womanizer.

A woman has since reached out to a local blogger, claiming that the married pastor dumped her after she gave birth to their child and later cut off all communication.

He has abandoned her to raise their child single-handedly.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.