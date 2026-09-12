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All eyes on her! This slay queen turned heads at a popular entertainment spot in Kisii with her bold outfit – See how she flaunted her ‘fallen soldiers’ (PHOTO)
All eyes on her! This slay queen turned heads at a popular entertainment spot in Kisii with her bold outfit – See how she flaunted her ‘fallen soldiers’ (PHOTO)
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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